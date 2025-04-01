Abolition of State of Origin in Abia: Egbu lauds Otti, reinforces call for new constitution 

A Public Affairs analyst, Pastor Ralph Egbu, has lauded the Abia State Government for abolishing the state of origin policy in appointments, admissions into institutions of learning among others.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, had during a Sallah homage to him by Members of the Muslim community on Monday, announced the abolition of State of Origin in the state.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday while responding to an enquiry by Hallmark Business, Pastor Egbu, pointed out that such move is a clarion call on the national leadership in the country, to borrow a clue from what Abia State Government has done.

He noted that it was regrettable that this practice has continued to militate against the progress of the nation, stressing that brains have been relegated to the background, discriminated against because of their State of origin, emphasizing the need for government at all levels to abolish the practice.

Egbu stated that the State Governor’s policy in this regard, is at the heart of true nationhood, stressing that if a nation must be taken serious and appear egalitarian, the people must be regarded as citizens who have equal stake anchored around the concept of citizens rights.

He insisted that ordinarily, one’s State of origin should not be a stumbling block in appointments, emphasizing that what should be paramount is having that limitless opportunity to express oneself as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He stressed that the emphasis should also dwell on people having the inalienable right to live anywhere they deem necessary in Nigeria and receive favourable treatment even if they are not from such region or state, maintaining that right to life, own property and pursue actualisation is in tandem with the constitution of the country.

In his words,” Great societies place emphasis on education and production, citizens contribute to the development of the country and the country in turn rewards them with sustenance. Can such be said about our country?

Egbu, however, stated that beyond states and federal government emulating what the Abia State Government has done by abolishing state of origin, the people deserve a new constitution that is people friendly, takes care of all their misgivings and grievances, above all, give them that hope that their aspirations and future of generations yet unborn is secure.

“At this point, the Nigerian masses need a new constitution for the country. This time, produced by the people acting in unison. It was wrong for the military to write a constitution for the country. It is not working and won’t work. We can see what one line of policing the nation is doing to all of us. We need a people’s constitution, rule of law made by the people for themselves for the purpose of moving the country forward,” he concluded.