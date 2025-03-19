Abia to explore newly discovered tourism sites to boost sector, grow IGR

Abia State Government has discovered over 55 viable heritage sites after some expository trips and vowed to reactivate them to boost tourism.

The sites include the Ulochukwu cave in Alayi Bende LGA, Azummiri Blue river, the Mazi Okoro Orji’s Compound in Arochukwu, Ntugbo, Oloko Ikwuano where participants in the famous Aba Women riots of 1929 were tried and many more.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu revealed this while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Prince Kanu, explained that the new sites were discovered by the State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, stressing that the initiative aims to preserve history while attracting tourists to the state.

“In a bid to identify its heritage and memorial sites, the Abia state Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy recently embarked on an expository trip round the state during which it discovered over 55 unique and viable heritage sites.

“These sites, in due course, would be reactivated and preserved for their historical significance and tourism potential,” Prince Kanu stated.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the state government, in collaboration with the federal government, would revamp the National War Museum Umuahia and Ojukwu Bunker and turn them into world class tourism destinations.

According to him, “Abia state government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative economy, will in collaboration with the federal government revamp the National War Museum Umuahia and Ojukwu Bunker into world class tourism designations.

“Not long ago I informed journalists that discussions were on with regards to the establishment of a five- star, Hotel in Umuahia . These efforts are geared towards revamping the tourism centers located in the state to make them viable and boost the tourism potential of the state.”

Adding his voice, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuribe said that the state is blessed with lots of tourism sites, noting that if they are properly harnessed they will make Abia a viable place with huge potentials to boost the state’s internally generated revenue.

He made it clear that the tourism sector is open for private sector participation, adding that the Ministry has initiated an Igbo programme “Oge Omenala” which provides opportunity for the people to talk about their rich cultural heritage on BCA, Real FM Radio among others between 11- 12 noon every Wednesday.

Furthermore, Prince Kanu recalled that the Abia electricity bill, recently signed into law by the Governor, Dr Alex Otti, is in fulfillment of his promise to establish a viable and reliable power-eco-system that will enhance the industrialization of the state.

He described the law as a major milestone that sets Abia state ahead of other states of the federation, adding that with the planned signing of an MoU to buy 60% stake in EEDC, Abia would be able to feed the remaining 8 LGAS of Abia Central and North in addition to wheeling power to other south East states.

On road infrastructure, commissioner Kanu informed that work is ongoing in all the contract sites of the state and said that all the contractors are trying to take advantage of the dry season to ensure most of the projects are concluded before the rains set in.

He said that about 7 roads under the state direct labour project would be commissioned soon, adding that the roads include, Ndoki road, school road, among others.