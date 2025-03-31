Half term: S/East Govs struggle to reposition region amid instability

The South East has a legacy of producing astute politicians who have risen to become governors, leaving indelible marks on governance.

The late Dr. Sam Mbakwe, for instance, distinguished himself as the governor of the old Imo State, earning widespread admiration for his visionary leadership. Similarly, despite the controversies surrounding Dr. Chris Ngige’s election and the challenges that plagued his tenure, he remains commendable, particularly for his contributions to road infrastructure.

Regrettably, in recent times, many Igbo governors have fallen short of expectations, failing to fulfill the responsibilities for which they were elected. However, in the current political landscape, the governors of Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu states have demonstrated remarkable administrative acumen, ingenuity, and creativity. Nearly two years into their tenures, they have been delivering commendable results, earning the admiration of their people.

In Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah has made significant strides within just one year in office. His administration has enrolled 200,000 residents in universal health insurance, ensuring broader access to healthcare. He has also prioritized the provision of clean water by establishing a new water gallery. Additionally, his efforts to revitalize the iconic Hotel Presidential and successfully host an international conference have positioned Enugu as a rising hub for tourism and global engagement.

Furthermore, Governor Mbah’s commitment to education and healthcare is evident in the construction of 269 smart schools and 260 Type-2 hospitals, strategically placed across the state’s 260 political wards. His administration is also spearheading the development of New Enugu City, a project aimed at modernizing the state’s urban landscape. Meanwhile, the ongoing reforms at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, seek to transform the institution into a center of excellence and innovation. These initiatives collectively highlight Mbah’s visionary leadership and commitment to the state’s progress.

An Enugu community recently praised Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for his vision and innovative leadership. The head of the Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area stated, “We proudly celebrate the remarkable achievements of Governor Mbah in his first year in office. Under his dynamic leadership, Enugu State has witnessed significant progress and development across various sectors.”

The community highlighted that Governor Mbah has led the construction of more than 71 urban and rural road projects, greatly enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activities within the state. His administration has also successfully enrolled 200,000 residents in universal health insurance, ensuring broader access to quality healthcare.

Additionally, Enugu’s judicial reforms have strengthened the legal system, reflecting a positive relationship with the legislature that resulted in the passage of three new laws. Mbah’s commitment to improving access to clean water has led to the establishment of new water galleries, benefiting many communities.

Many commentators have noted that the revitalization of Hotel Presidential and the hosting of an international conference have positioned Enugu as a center for tourism and global engagement. The construction of 269 smart schools and 260 type 2 hospitals across the political wards showcases his dedication to enhancing education and healthcare infrastructure.

Ogbonna, the community leader, reiterated, “Governor Mbah’s vision for a modern Enugu is evident in the ongoing construction of New Enugu City. His reforms at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu are transforming the institution into a hub of excellence and innovation.”

The community calls for continued support for Governor Mbah as he leads Enugu State toward greater heights, affirming their endorsement of his policies and initiatives.

On a related note, it’s widely acknowledged that Governor Otti of Abia State has made significant strides during his two years in office. With over 150 road projects, including the crucial dualization of Owerrinta-Umuekea Road, Otti is effectively bringing governance closer to the people. Furthermore, the “Light Up Abia” initiative has seen the installation of over 6,000 solar-powered streetlights throughout the state, enhancing both security and safety.

Governor Otti has made significant advancements in healthcare by renovating 200 Primary Health Centers across all 184 wards in Abia State. His former chief press secretary, Kazie Uko, emphasized that Governor Otti has earned widespread acclaim for being more than just a governor; many in Abia view him as a hero and liberator.

Otti is committed to infrastructural development, particularly in road construction, health, education, and judiciary reforms, aiming to positively impact communities. As of now, over 200 roads are either complete or ongoing, including key projects like the 6.8 kilometers Port Harcourt Road, the 67 kilometers Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, and several others crucial for connectivity in the state.

Recently, Otti launched a comprehensive project called “Ekwueme” (Promise Kept) to reconstruct and retrofit primary healthcare facilities, with an investment of N10.78 billion, setting a goal of making the state a leader in community healthcare delivery.

In Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru is also transforming the health sector, garnering praise for his efforts. He has employed nearly 300 medical workers across state general hospitals and provided brand new SUVs to all public medical doctors for better service delivery. Additionally, he has increased the monthly allowances for medical doctors by N150,000 each.

Nwifuru has revitalized publicly funded hospitals, which were previously in disrepair, by procuring over N11 billion worth of medical equipment and consumables. His administration has also made strides in security, managing to resolve community disputes through dialogue, curbing the previous cycle of violence.

Acknowledging the struggles faced by veterans due to unpaid pensions, Nwifuru has acted decisively by paying gratuities for retirees dating back to 1996 and ensuring timely salary payments for state workers. He also introduced a monthly allowance of N20,000 for civil servants.

To combat unemployment, Nwifuru has brought 1,700 new employees into the state civil service. In the realm of education, he is dedicated to enhancing standards. He has reduced university students’ school fees by 10% and ensured that First Class graduates from Ebonyi are automatically employed in higher learning institutions. This commitment to education underscores his belief that it is the foundation for the state’s future.

