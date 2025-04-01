Jim Iyke’s ‘Light in the Dark’ removed from YouTube over inappropriate content

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke’s movie Light in The Dark has been taken down from YouTube after accumulating over 600,000 views in just a few days. The platform removed the film due to a scene deemed inappropriate, prompting a strong reaction from the actor.

Iyke took to Instagram to express his disappointment, revealing that his team had invested significant time and effort into the project. However, he assured fans that a revised version of the movie is now available on his official YouTube channel, urging them to watch and share it.

The actor also reflected on previous challenges, recalling how he lost a YouTube channel with over a million subscribers in the past but managed to rebuild. Despite the setback, Iyke maintained a positive outlook, emphasizing that his resilience and fans’ support would help the project succeed.

Fans and supporters have rallied around the actor, flooding social media with messages of encouragement and pledging to rewatch the revised film. The re-edited version of Light in the Dark is now streaming on Jim Iyke’s official YouTube channel.