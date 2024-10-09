Connect with us

Niger Boat Mishap: NIWA boss, Oyebamiji sympathises with victims, distributes safety kits
6 hours ago

Hon. Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIWA has commiserated with the Niger State government and the family of the victims of boat mishap in the state.

This is just as Oyebamiji declared that making waterways safer remains non-negotiable and topmost priority of the authority as he read riot act to defaulters, night travelers, among other noncompliance with safety tips.

 

The NIWA Boss, who was on a day visit to Gbajibo community in Niger State, frowned at the negative attitude of boat operators and passengers regarding safety regulations, noting that overloading and non-use of life jackets while traveling on waterways by operators or passengers would attract stiffer penalties.

Oyebamiji revealed that the water marshals would begin 24 hours operation to enforce the water regulations code in order to further enhance smooth operations across the country’s waterways.

The NIWA Boss ordered immediate arrest of the boat owner and driver of the capsized boats.

Oyebamiji, who expressed heartfelt condolences over the ugly incident, used the occasion to distribute life jackets and other safety kits to the people of the state.

He noted that the federal government was irrevocably committed to guaranteeing adequate  protection and safety of lives and property of the citizens on the nation’s waterways.

He, therefore, reassured the residents of the community, in particular and Nigerians in general, of the unwavering commitment of the Authority to keep the waterways safe for all just as he implored the waterways users to always comply and adhere strictly to safety tips.

Hundreds of boat operators, passengers, stakeholders, among others benefitted, from the free safety kits distributed.

