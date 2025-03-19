Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti has signed into law, the Abia State Electricity bill, thereby empowering the state to regulate its own electricity market.

The law provides for power generation, mainstreaming, protection against vandalism, distribution and regulations as well as enables the state to set up Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) to support the power initiatives of the state government, which will stand the test of time,.

Speaking while assenting to the executive bill, Governor Alex Otti assured that with the law, the executive arm of government has the capacity to implement the law.

Governor Otti said that the 64- page law would strengthen the plans of government to extend power to the rest of the eight LGAs of the State having sealed the Aba ring – fence with Geometric power limited covering 9 LGAs.

“This is a document that will protect the investment of everyone that wants to invest in Abia. It is also a document that speaks renewable energy,” he said.

“The remaining eight local government areas in the state that are not under the Aba ring – fence, we are working hard to bring them under the Umuahia ring – fence .

“So, this legislation would support that initiative and we are very close to signing an MoU moving forward in that direction. It also would protect prospective investors in power generation.

“In fact, our dream is that if we are able to provide all the required power for Abia, then we will be able to also wheel some power to other parts of the Southeast and south-south to support them and earn some fees for doing that.”

Governor Otti recalled how the State journeyed into crafting the bill.

“When we started to look at the Electricity Bill, I think that was towards the end of 2023, given that the law had already been passed at the national level by the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

‘‘It does appear that the arrangement was set up for Abia. The simple reason being that Abia State is probably the only State that has a ring – fence area. I am not aware if there is any other State that has it.

“Of course, there is embedded power left, right and center but Aba Power was the only independent, integrated power, integrated because it is from generation through transmission to distribution.

“I was engaging with Geometric the other time and they said with the capacity they have, they will be able to wheel power to Umuahia from the plant and may be some other parts of the Southeast without necessarily incurring additional costs other than getting a turbine and putting it in place because all the other infrastructures are already in place,” Gov. Otti stated.

“I want to thank the State House of Assembly for the passage of this bill that emanated from the executive, speedily but carefully .

“I think I must put it on record that Abia State is lucky to have the 8th Assembly of well educated men in various fields,” Gov. Otti stated.

Presenting the bill for signing, the Speaker, Abia State House, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa said that Abia State is on the right path with the electricity bill.

He described the bill as a milestone achievement, adding that it is a big business investment for the State and that the State House of Assembly understands the vision of the Governor and has to be committed to ensuring that he achieve his vision for the people of the State.

Speaking about the bill earlier, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday recalled that the State leveraged on the Electricity Act of 2023 which allows States to legislate on electricity to come up with the bill.

He said that the State considered what would work specifically in Abia State before coming up with the bill.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for realizing the vision of providing independent power for the State which is part of his election manifesto.

“This law is an offshoot of the Electricity Act 2023 which empowered States to form a Regulatory body to regulate and create an electricity market. This law as well will encourage local participation and local content.

“We’ve made provisions in the law to encourage local participation”. Engr. Monday stated.