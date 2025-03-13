UCL quarterfinals: Arsenal face Real Madrid, Bayern battle Inter – Full List

Connect with us

Arsenal will face Spanish giants, Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the 2024/25 Champions League, as the eight remaining teams vie for spots in the semifinals.

Aston Villa, the other remaining English team will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while Italian heavyweights, Inter Milan will battle German powerhouse, Bayern Munich. Barcelona, meanwhile will face Borussia Dortmund

The fixtures:

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Aston Villa

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

The first-leg matches are slated for April 8 and 9, with return legs on April 15 and 16, 2025.

Post the quarterfinals, the semifinals are scheduled for April 29-30 (first legs) and May 6-7 (second legs).

The grand finale is set for May 31, 2025, at Munich’s Allianz Arena

Obinna Ezugwu.

