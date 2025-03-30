Connect with us

Nation

OSCOTECH denies appointment of Gov Adeleke's nephew as deputy rector
Advertisement

Nation

Immigration officer’s death: Blame police not Chinese firm, Chinese Commerce Chamber replies Tunji-Ojo 

Nation

Eid Al-Fitri 1446AH:  Akinleye rejoices with Muslim Ummah, harps on need to adhere to lessons learnt

Nation

JUST IN: Innocent travelers killed over false alarm, set ablaze in Edo

Nation

FG says Chinese national didn't order shooting of Immigration officer 

Nation

Delta govt withdraws query issued to nursing student over 'anti Remi Tinubu chant'

Nation

Over 22,000 sign petition to demand justice for founder 'killed' by Lagos reckless driver

Nation

Osun communal crisis: Adeleke decries wanton destruction, urges govt to do more

Nation

Catholic Church confirms release of abducted priest Fr. John Ubaechu

Nation

Late Gov Ajimobi’s daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi dies in UK

Nation

OSCOTECH denies appointment of Gov Adeleke’s nephew as deputy rector

Published

15 mins ago

on

OSCOTECH denies appointment of Gov Adeleke's nephew as deputy rector

The management of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, has dismissed recent claim that Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed his nephew as the deputy Rector of the institution, stating that such claims are inaccurate and misleading.  

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, the  Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abdulfatai Tijani, clarified that the polytechnic system does not permit the appointment of Deputy Rectors, stating that the position can only be decided by members of the academic community through election.

According to him, “The writer is knowledgeable about the workings of the academic environment. The polytechnic system does not permit the appointment of deputy rectors.

“Deputy rectors are always elected by the study members. So, the story is far from the truth, and even saying Alhaji S.A Adewumi is a nephew of the governor is far from it. They are not in any way related. I am not speaking in defence, I am stating the fact as it is.

“The pen is so powerful and an individual that wants to write needs to cross check facts on ground before going to press.”

On developments within the institution, Tijani noted that the construction of the Mass Communication Department’s new structure is nearing completion.

He reiterated the college’s commitment to fostering a stronger relationship with the media, which prompted his familiarization visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel.

“The mass communication department structure is almost completed, and the school is not taking any chances in making sure that we strengthen our relationship with the media, more than it has existed.”

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (134) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (334) Alex Otti (516) Aliko Dangote (89) Atiku Abubakar (300) Babajide Sanwo-olu (177) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (830) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (147) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (101) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (192) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (260) Olusegun Obasanjo (123) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (579) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement