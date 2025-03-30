OSCOTECH denies appointment of Gov Adeleke’s nephew as deputy rector

The management of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, has dismissed recent claim that Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed his nephew as the deputy Rector of the institution, stating that such claims are inaccurate and misleading.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abdulfatai Tijani, clarified that the polytechnic system does not permit the appointment of Deputy Rectors, stating that the position can only be decided by members of the academic community through election.

According to him, “The writer is knowledgeable about the workings of the academic environment. The polytechnic system does not permit the appointment of deputy rectors.

“Deputy rectors are always elected by the study members. So, the story is far from the truth, and even saying Alhaji S.A Adewumi is a nephew of the governor is far from it. They are not in any way related. I am not speaking in defence, I am stating the fact as it is.

“The pen is so powerful and an individual that wants to write needs to cross check facts on ground before going to press.”

On developments within the institution, Tijani noted that the construction of the Mass Communication Department’s new structure is nearing completion.

He reiterated the college’s commitment to fostering a stronger relationship with the media, which prompted his familiarization visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel.

“The mass communication department structure is almost completed, and the school is not taking any chances in making sure that we strengthen our relationship with the media, more than it has existed.”