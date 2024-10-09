Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gunmen attack army camp in Imo, many feared killed

Gunmen on Tuesday night, attacked an army camp in Ehime-Mbano local government area of Imo State, killing some soldiers in the process.

Sources said the gunmen struck around 8:30pm on Tuesday, causing panic in the community.

In a viral video, the gunmen who identified themselves as the angels, could be seen chanting battle songs and setting several operational vehicles on fire.

“We are the angels. We are here. The army have run away. Why are they running? They should stand and face us,” they chanted.

“We are live at Ehime-Mbano army camp. Today is the 8th of October, we are the angels. We have come to take over.”

The assailants also attacked the residence of Frank Ibezim, former senator for Imo north.

Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the Imo police command, said the command had yet to be briefed on the incident.

Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, was also not immediately available for a reaction.

The attack comes a week after some suspected hoodlums set ablaze the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) study centre in the Ezeoke Nsu community of Ehime-Mbano.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

