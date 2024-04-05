Connect with us

Business

Stanbic IBTC Holdings declares N2.20 as final dividend to shareholders
A final dividend of N2.20, amounting to N28.51 billion, has been declared to shareholders of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc for the year ended 31 December 2023. This is in addition to the interim dividend of N1.50 paid in September 2023, thus bringing the total 2023 dividend to N3.70.

The Group reported Gross Earnings of N461.086 billion, up by 61.85% from N284.877 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 74.18% to N140.617 billion from N80.733 billion reported in FY 2022.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N10.85.

At the share price of N54, the P/E ratio of Stanbic IBTC Holdings stands at 4.98x with earnings yield of 20.10%.

