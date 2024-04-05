CBN probe: Tinubu lauds Jim Obazee

Connect with us

25 seconds ago

Emefiele: Tinubu appoints Jim Obazee as special investigator to probe CBN

President Bola Tinubu has officially closed Jim Obazee’s investigation into operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obazee was appointed to probe the CBN in the wake of Godwin Emefiele’s suspension as the apex bank chief.

In December, the special investigator submitted a report to President Tinubu and accused Emefiele of gross financial offences.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said:

“President Bola Tinubu thanks Mr Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023,” the statement read.

“The President commends Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment.

“Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action.”

