Advertisement

Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces new appointments to subsidiary boards

Published

28 mins ago

on

Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces new appointments to subsidiary boards

Adebayo Obajemu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recently achieved significant milestones in bolstering its corporate governance practices through strategic appointments to the boards of its subsidiaries. The move, marked by the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, reflected the institution’s commitment to maintaining robust oversight and delivering top-notch financial services to its clientele.

The newly appointed board members are distinguished professionals with impressive wealth of experiences spanning various facets of the financial industry, including banking, asset management, stockbroking, and fintech.

Mrs. Busola Jejelowo, a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience in capital markets and investment banking, was announced as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited. Her extensive background will significantly contribute to the subsidiary’s strategic direction and decision-making processes.

Mr. Oladele Sotubo assumed the role of Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, bringing extensive expertise in corporate finance advisory, debt solutions, and equities trading. His appointment underscored the commitment to leadership that is well-versed in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape.

Mrs. Yinka Johnson, who has profound knowledge of portfolio management, product development, and distribution, was appointed Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited. In this role, she will be integral in shaping asset management strategies and enhancing client offerings.

Mrs. Olufunke Isichei, a distinguished payments services expert with vast experience in, agency banking, digital platforms and customer experience, joined the Board of ZEST Payments Limited as a Non-Executive Director. Her appointment reflected the commitment to expanding and optimising digital payment solutions within the Stanbic IBTC Group.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed delight at the calibre of professionals who joined the boards of the Group subsidiaries. He emphasised the significance of these appointments in fortifying governance structures and enhancing oversight to deliver value to stakeholders continually.

The introduction of these accomplished directors poised to bring renewed depth and diversity of experience to complement the existing capabilities within the Boards of the respective subsidiaries.

As Stanbic IBTC Holdings continues to expand, these appointments attest to its dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and achieving sustained excellence in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Advertisement
