Ruby Onwudiwe, the tech entrepreneur, banker replacing UK Eke as S’East nominee for CBN board

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, asked the senate to confirm the appointment of Ruby Onwudiwe, a tech entrepreneur and banker, as a member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president said in the letter that the request for confirmation was in compliance with provisions of Section 10 (1) of the CBN Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate, the appointment of Dr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu said.

“The senate is invited to kindly note that Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Eke for the position.

“It is my hope, therefore, that the senate will consider and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Onwudiwe.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

The new nomination comes one month after Tinubu asked the senate to confirm five people as directors of the board of the CBN.

The directors of the board are; Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urum Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu.

On February 29, the senate confirmed four people as members of the board of the CBN after a nominee from the south-eastern region rejected the offer, citing “conflict of interest”.

Dr. Onwudiwe who describes herself as a part time wonder woman, is a tech entrepreneur who serves as the Executive Director of Operations at COURE Technologies, Inc..

She is a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Public Policy and Conflict Resolution: At the George Mason University – Schar School of Policy and Government.

This programme which lasted between 2001-2011 provided her with a deep understanding of policy formulation and conflict resolution strategies, equipping her with the knowledge to address complex societal issues.

Before the aforementioned Dr. Onwudiwe earned her Master of Science degree in Systems Engineering from George Mason University(1999-2000).

Her academic journey began in 1996 to 1999 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering, also from George Mason University.

Onwudiwe’s journey into tech commenced in 1999 when she began her career as a Requirements & Design Analyst at IBM.

Over the next six years, she honed her skills and expertise. Subsequently, Ruby transitioned to CACI International Inc., where she served as a Systems Specialist, further expanding her knowledge and capabilities in the tech landscape.

In 2005, Onwudiwe embarked on a new chapter by joining Exostar as a Sr. Technical Systems Analyst. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in spearheading signature projects for esteemed clients such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rolls Royce, The Boeing Company, and BAE Systems.

Her adeptness in technical analysis and project management proved instrumental in the successful implementation of critical solutions, including Supply Chain applications and Secure Identity Management systems.

Onwudiwe joined Stanbic IBTC, a leading financial institution, in 2010. Over six years, she held several key positions, including Chief Information Officer and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking Technology.

During her tenure, she demonstrated exemplary leadership in overseeing the delivery of Nigeria’s Core Banking upgrade and spearheading the bank’s IT strategy and technology delivery initiatives.

Her adept management of cross-functional teams and strategic partnerships with third-party vendors ensured the seamless operation of the bank’s critical infrastructure, cementing her reputation as a trusted leader in the field.

Building on her success at Stanbic IBTC, Ruby transitioned to 9PSB as the Executive Director of Technology Operations, where she continued to drive innovation and excellence in the fintech sector.

Her expertise in new business development and process improvement played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s technological capabilities and driving sustainable growth.

