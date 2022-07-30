Remain focused and steadfast - Opomulero urges Osun APC members

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have been urged to remain steadfast, resolute and be in high spirits despite the outcome of the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

This charge was contained in a press statement issued by members of Opomulero Osun and signed by its secretary, Mr Segun Omoworare and PRO Oluomo Sunday Akere, after their meeting in Osogbo today.

The meeting took an holistic review of the governorship election held on July 16 and commended the leader of the party Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola for his exemplary leadership qualities which went a long way in ensuring that the state had a peaceful election “despite the fire for fire approach of the opposition party and his resolve with those of the party leaders that the mandate must be retrieved.”

The statement noted further that, “The meeting also support the position of the leaders of the party to carry out an assessment of the entire results and do everything legal to ensure that the will of Osun people prevails.

“In conclusion, the meeting agreed that party meetings and activities must be taken more serious as nothing must be spared in ensuring that the APC remains the pride of Osun people ahead of the various elections coming up especially the 2023 General elections charging that all our candidates must come out victorious at the polls.”