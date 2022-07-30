Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Wike behind closed doors

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives and Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Saturday met with Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike behind closed doors.

They duo, who had denounced the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a summit of Northern Christians on Friday, held talks with Wike at the Governor’s country home in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Dogara, who emerged from the meeting, said they were on a quest to build an all-inclusive Nigeria.

He said: “Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all inclusive Nigeria.

“So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”