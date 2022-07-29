Northern Christians have rejected the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as part of plot to marginalize them and islamize Nigeria.

The APC produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate and Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate, both are Muslims from the South West and North East respectively.

The Northern Christians described the action as an agenda to economically and politically marginalise them.

The decision was taken Friday at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja during the APC Northern Christians Leader Summit in conjunction with Christians from the north.

Speaking as the Chairman of the event which had Christians drawn from the Nineteen Northern States, former Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Engr Babachir Lawal noted that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was an extension of the exclusion of christains from the scheme of things in the country.

He, however, stressed that the measure would disrupt the peace and social development of the country, arguing that the Muslim-Muslim ticket remains part of the subterranean plot to Islamise the country.

Babachir who gave a detailed reference of the marginalisation of christains in the APC NWC, Federal executive council (FEC), state and federal owned institutions of learnings in the country, charged christains in not only the north but the entire country not to be deceived the APC leadership on the Muslim-Muslim ticket since matters of religion cannot be divulge from the politics of the country.

He said, “We are not the ones that started this fight. APC started it. They should be ready to carry this cross. We are open to discussion with whoever discuss with chrustain community in good faith.”

On his part as the Guest Speaker, former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara who spoke in the same vein, described as “hogwash” the argument that the choice of Shettima was based on consideration of competence rather than his religious leanings.

According to Dogara, notwithstanding his love for Tinubu, the argument that christians votes would not count as that of the Muslims lacks any logical basis as Nigerians irrespective of their religious leanings had ensured the emergence of former president Goodlick Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo in the past.