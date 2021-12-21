Nigeria recorded 500 per cent increase Covid-19 infections in two weeks, entering the fourth wave of the virus.

This is according to a statement by the Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa on Monday.

The centre advised Nigerians to be cautious during the Yuletide season.

“Nigeria has recorded a 500 per cent increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. As of December 19, 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2,985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the statement said.

“The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave. The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk we face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The response to COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society approach. Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures. Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

“Please avoid all non-essential travel within and outside Nigeria to reduce the risk of transmission. The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings especially when held indoors with full capacity and poor ventilation. We strongly recommend outdoor events with physical distancing, compulsory use of face masks, and provision of hand-washing facilities or hand sanitisers. Please make use of every opportunity provided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The government has made these vaccines available for all eligible citizens and booster doses available for those previously vaccinated.

“We urge Nigerians to take all precautions necessary to ensure we and our loved ones live to celebrate many more events and festivities”.

In a related development, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) stated that 3.7 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Federal Government through the Executive Director of the NPHCDA , Dr Faisal Shuaib, had on December 9, 2021 announced that the citizens would be free to take booster shots to activate more protection against the Omicron variant.

According to the NPHCDA data, the Federal Capital Territory and 17 states includes Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi,Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto states have administered booster shots

The states yet to begin administration of booster shots include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa-ibom, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

As at Monday, December 20, 2021 a total of 4,149,032 of the total eligible population have been fully vaccinated which represents 3.7 per cent.