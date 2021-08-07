Nigeria on Friday recorded three more deaths from Covid-19 pandemic, bringing to 32, the number of deaths recorded in the past four days and 2,181 overall.

This is even as the country saw 565 new cases on Friday, figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed.

According to the update, the new infection figure raised Nigeria’s total infections to 177,142 while the fatality toll stands at 2,181.

The increase in deaths and infections has been attributed to the fast spreading Delta variant.

Seventeen states contributed to Friday’s 565 new cases.

The NCDC data revealed that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, recorded the lion share with 348 new infections.

Rivers State came second on the chart with 70 cases while Akwa Ibom State followed with 45 and Oyo State ranked fourth with 36 cases.

The FCT recorded 24 while Ekiti State recorded 15 infections, and Kwara and Ogun States reported seven new cases each.

Gombe State reported three cases while Anambra and Kaduna reported two cases each.

Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto states recorded the lowest figure of one infection each.

The NCDC said 165,409 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the country, while it the number of people tested stands at 2.5m, still an insignificant number in a country of an estimated 200m people.