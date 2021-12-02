The French Government says it has detected Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant in a person who recently returned to the country from Nigeria.

This comes barely two days after Canadian government detected same variant from two individuals who returned from Nigeria.

French health ministry announced this on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, French government’s top scientific adviser said the Omicron variant could become dominant in the country by the end of January, adding that the Delta variant is still the dominant enemy.

Delfraissy told BFM television, “We should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant, which will take over from Delta.

“Christmas is not at risk if the population and decision-makers are all very cautious.”

The Omicron variant first discovered in Southern Africa has quickly spread around the world, with many countries reporting cases of the mutated variant, which has seen Canada ban travel from Nigeria following cases developing in the North American country from recently returned passengers from Nigeria.

