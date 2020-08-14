Profit-taking in MTNN, Access Bank, Wapco and 20 others dragged the Nigerian equity market by 0.15 per cent on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 37.13 absolute points, representing 0.15 per cent decline to close at 25,199.84 points, while the Market Capitalization size gained N19.37 billion, representing a contraction of 0.15 per cent to close at N13.15 trillion.

The volume of shares exchanged rose by 86.97 per cent, as investors traded 482.52 million shares valued at N4.52 billion in 3,897 deals, compared to 258.08 million shares worth N1.68 billion, achieved in 3,640 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Wapic Insurance was the most active, exchanging 101.09 million shares valued at N33.36 million.

Unilever followed with an account of 67.87 million shares worth N848.49 million, while Zenith Bank traded 58.05 million shares, valued at N969.36 million.

Access Bank traded 46.461 million shares worth N305.46 million; FBN Holdings exchanged 46.46 million shares valued at N232.88 million.

However, the market capitalisation lost N20 billion or 0.15 per cent, N13.145 trillion from N13.165 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the NSE All-Share Index lost 37.13 points or 0.15 per cent, to close at 25,199.84 from 25,236.97 recorded on Thursday.

CAP topped the losers’ chart, dropping by 90k to close at N17 per share.

Unilever trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N12.50, while MTN Nigeria Communications was down by 50k, closing at N119 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills dipped 47k to close at N3.87, while Cadbury declined by 30k to close at N7.45 per share.

On the other hand, C &I Leasing led the gainers’ table, appreciating by 40k to close at N4.40 per share.

BUA Cement followed with a gain of 30k to close at N38.90, while Fidson with 17k, to close at N3.70 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank added 10k to close at N24.90, Stanbic IBTC also improved by 10k, to close at N33.90 per share. (NAN)