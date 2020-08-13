The naira depreciated at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window as the country continues to grapple with dollar shortage.

The local currency was devalued by a 0.13 per cent at the I&E forex widow, having opened at at N386.25, traded high at N387.00, and eventually closed at N386.00.

A total of $31.96 million was transacted through the I&E window

At the official window, the naira closed at 381.00/$1, unchanged against the previous day’s position.

It was also unchanged at N475/$ at the parallel forex market.