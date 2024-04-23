N8bn Nigeria Air fraud: EFCC arrests Hadi Sirika

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation, over an ongoing N8bn money laundering probe.

The indicted former Minister of Aviation arrived at the Federal Capital Territory Command of the EFCC at about 1:00 pm on Tuesday.

According to a Punch report, the embattled former minister’s arrival at the anti-graft agency’s Abuja office.

Sirika, it was gathered, is currently meeting with EFCC investigators to answer questions on alleged fraudulent contracts awarded by him to a company known as Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger sibling, Abubakar Sirika.

