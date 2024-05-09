Connect with us

N2.7bn fraud: We're not guilty, Sirika, daughter tell court
2 hours ago

2 hours ago

on

N2.7bn fraud: We're not guilty, Sirika, daughter tell court

Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, and her daughter, have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission..

The former minister was arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Sirika, who was docked alongside his in-law and daughter, Fatima, pled not guilty to all the charges preferred against them after it was read to them.

The defendants were arraigned by the EFCC after they were alleged to have committed fraud in the handling of N2.7bn contract.

The defendant’s counsel is currently moving a bail application.

Obinna Ezugwu

