Connect with us

Entertainment

'If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too'
Advertisement

Entertainment

AY petitions police over accusation of sleeping with May Edochie

Entertainment

FCT-IRS tells Aisha Achimugu to file tax returns after Grenada birthday bash

Entertainment

Mr. Ibu's son, foster daughter dragged to court as police recover stolen N50m

Entertainment

Don't marry before 28, BBNaija's Venita advises single ladies

Entertainment

‘Unavailable’ in top 10 spots on Amazon ‘best selling songs’ chart

Entertainment

Burna Boy announced as one of headline performers at 2024 Grammy

Entertainment

Mr. Ibu returns home from hospital

Entertainment

'Una show me pepper o,' Tiwa Savage says after being robbed in London

Entertainment

'I wanted to run mad, I felt my world collapsing,' Toyin Abraham says she was hospitalised after N500m movie leaked

Entertainment

‘If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too’

Published

41 mins ago

on

'If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too'

Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress says the best way to handle cheating men is to cheat back instead of leaving the relationship, as according to her, all men cheat.

Bakare who saidthis in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, urged women not to leave their partners because of infidelity, adding that “all men cheat.”

Bakare said: “All men cheat. I am 100 per cent sure. Is there a man who doesn’t cheat?

“I will say women shouldn’t leave their partners for cheating, but they can cheat too. You don’t have to pack out but you can also cheat. But you have to do it with all level of maturity.

“If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too.”

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *