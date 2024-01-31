Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress says the best way to handle cheating men is to cheat back instead of leaving the relationship, as according to her, all men cheat.

Bakare who saidthis in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, urged women not to leave their partners because of infidelity, adding that “all men cheat.”

Bakare said: “All men cheat. I am 100 per cent sure. Is there a man who doesn’t cheat?

“I will say women shouldn’t leave their partners for cheating, but they can cheat too. You don’t have to pack out but you can also cheat. But you have to do it with all level of maturity.

“If my man cheats on me, I will cheat on him too.”

