Police in Lagos State have arraigned six suspects identified as Kehinde Oseni, Adekunle Segun, Adebiyi Sodiq, Oseni S. Akano, Agboola Motunrayo, and Adebiyi Suliat before a court for allegedly pirating Toyin Abraham’s movie ‘Malaika’.

Aminat Mayegun, the spokesperson at the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon in Ikoyi, Lagos, earlier paraded the suspects.

She said the suspects were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, infringement on intellectual property, piracy, and cyber-related crimes with the unlawful utilisation of cyberspace to broadcast the movie.

Mayegun said a criminal complaint was lodged by Abraham and Seun Olayemi, the co-producer of the movie.

The defendants were accused of stealing intellectual property, conspiring, and attempting to obstruct justice.

Morufu Animashaun, the prosecuting counsel, told the court that the alleged illegal activities took place in January at Apapa.

He added that the defendants violated sections 411, 972, 415, and 87 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

While the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, Animashaun prayed the court to remand the accused persons at the correctional centre until the resolution of the case.

But Ganiyu Oyarevuegbe, the representative of the defendant, sought bail for them, making an oral request using the most permissive terms.

Abraham recently revealed that she experienced panic attacks and was hospitalised after she found out about the piracy of her movie.