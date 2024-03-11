Connect with us

Gov Bago renames Abubakar Imam Airport, Minna after Bola Tinubu
Gov Bago renames Abubakar Imam Airport, Minna after Bola Tinubu

1 hour ago

Niger State governor, Umar Bago, has renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna after President Bola Tinubu.

The president is expected in Minna, the state capital, on Monday to flag off agro-processing zone and other projects.

The commissioner for industry, trade and investment, Aminu Takuma, who was represented by Isah Adamu, the special adviser to the governor on governance and reform, announced the development on Sunday while speaking to journalists at the government house in Minna.

According to Takuma, the renaming of the airport was based on the support the state has received from the president so far.

He added that Tinubu would also perform the foundation laying of the new hajj terminal at the airport during his visit.

The federal government had in 2023 directed the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to rename 15 federal airports after notable Nigerians, including former president Muhammadu Buhari.

During the renaming, Minna airport was renamed after Abubakar Imam, a Nigerian writer and journalist from Niger, who pioneered the first Hausa-language newspaper in northern Nigeria.

However, less than a year later, the airport has now been renamed after Tinubu.

Obinna Ezugwu.

