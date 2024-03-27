Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Tuesday flagged off the construction of 11.5-Kilometer Nunya-Eluama Road in Isuikwuato Local Government Area, with a firm promise to bridge the divide in development between the rural and urban areas of the state.

According to a statement by Kazie Uko, chief press secretary to the governor, Otti said the road on completion within the next 12 months would enable farmers access urban markets more efficiently.

He explained that while urban centres were essential for siting industries, the rural areas play a crucial role in agriculture and other allied businesses, adding that by investing in both urban and rural infrastructure, his government aims to achieve even development across the state.

The long abandoned Nunya-Eluama Road, which traverses communities like the Umuebere, Umunnekwu, Amiyi Obinohia, and Amaba, would on completion facilitate transportation of agricultural produce, enhance connectivity and economic development in the region.

“This project leads into our general strategy of opening up our rural communities for greater prosperity through quicker access to urban markets and increased investments, which ultimately would yield massive employment opportunities for thousands of our young people.

“While we are working very hard to restore the manufacturing glory of Aba and Umuahia, we are also conscious of the needs of our farmers in the rural areas.

“Our economic development programme is therefore structured to achieve balanced development across parts of the state. This is to effectively harness the comparative advantages of communities to improve the fortunes of individuals, families and businesses.

“For us, every part of the state is important in the new Abia project. Our plan is to steadily invest in public infrastructure for the purpose of making the communities economically viable and attractive to investors,” Governor Otti declared in a speech titled, “Closing the Development Divide”.

The Governor explained that the choice of China Civil Engineering Construction Company Limited (CCECC) to execute the project was a deliberate one, based on their proven track record, expertise, and commitment to timely delivery.

He told the crowd of excited indigenes and various stakeholders that all road projects embarked by his administration are proceeding as scheduled and would be delivered and commissioned on time.

The Governor urged citizens to fulfill their civic duties, including prompt payment of taxes, and assured that his government would utilise the state’s finances judiciously for the collective benefit of the people.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, said that road infrastructure had become a regular feature of the Governor Otti administration, describing quality road network as the bedrock of development of any society.

He noted that the Nunya-Eluama Road had been in a deplorable condition for many years, causing untold hardship for the people of the area and other road users. He called on the people of Isuikwuato to cooperate with the contractors so that they would complete the project on time.

In his remarks, a former Chief of Army Staff, and an indigene of Isuikwuato, Lieutenant General Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd.), pointed out that good governance was all about infrastructural development, security and promotion of the welfare of the people. He thanked Governor Otti for redefining leadership in the state and, indeed, Nigeria.

In their separate speeches, the member representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, Mr. Lucky Udoka-Johnson and the Mayor of Isuikwuato LGA, Chief Chiwendu Onyeike, thanked the Governor for coming to their rescue, adding that the road when completed will have multiplier effect on the economic well-being of the people.

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement