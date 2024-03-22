Headlines
Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 in international friendly
The Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Friday, defeated West African rivals, Ghana 2-1 at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja.
A 38th minute penalty converted by Cyril Dessers put the Nigerian outfit in front, before Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.
Ghana, which played much of second half with ten men following the sending off of Jerome Opoku, however, fought hard to register a goal in the 95th minute through a penalty slotted home by Jordan Ayew.
