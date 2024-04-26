Economic hardship: Tinubu vows to continue to take difficult decisions

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will continue to make difficult decisions on behalf of Nigerians, even if such decisions cause short term pains.

His reassurance is coming in the wake of economic hardship occasioned by the initial withdrawal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira which have combined to worsen inflation.

The Nigerian leader who spoke during a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands on Thursday in The Hague, said the confidence he has in Nigerians gave him the courage to make difficult decisions on their behalf, given his full awareness of the “need to give them the long-term tools they need to succeed”.

Describing himself as a determined leader of the people, the president vowed to continue to “take the difficult decisions that will benefit our people, even if there is short-term pain. We have gone through the worst of the storms.”

He continued, ”I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Naira is one of the world’s best-performing currencies today. We took the necessary risk, and all resilient Nigerians kept faith with us.

“They will be rewarded, and the reward will only be greater as we partner effectively with you on new opportunities for development.

“As leaders, we must take decisions for the benefit of our nations, and we cannot shy away from that.”

Speaking on investment opportunities in the country, Tinubu told the Dutch government official that Nigeria is well positioned to power the clean energy future of the world, including Europe, with its high-grade lithium deposits.

He said Nigeria offers immense opportunities across a pool of sectors, adding that his administration is deepening reforms to enhance the investment climate.

The president said Nigeria seeks robust, balanced, and mutually beneficial partnerships that will spur value-addition in areas like solid minerals.

On April 22, Tinubu departed Abuja, the nation’s capital, for the Kingdom of The Netherlands on an official visit.

