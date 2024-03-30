Easter: God told me Nigeria’s challenges will ease from April 27 – Osun Cleric, Baba Lesekese

As Christians all over the world commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the General Overseer of Great Terbanacle Miracle Church of God, a.k.a Mountain of Change, Ido Osun, in Osun State, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran has charged them to exemplify the love and sacrifice taught by his death and resurrection, just as he urged them to use the occasion to pray for the country

This was contained in an Easter message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

He said Easter is the clearest manifestation that pain is always a temporary experience and if endured will give way for an everlasting joy.

Jesus Christ, as the Holy Bible impressed on us, was a typical lesson on the power of hope and resilience, he said.

According to him, the challenges being faced by the country now will subside as Jesus Christ faced his own which was later pave way for the redemption of human.

He said what the country is facing now had been visualised four years ago, but assured the nation that the light has finally come after the tunnel .

Adeyemi said the challenges will be eased by the end of April this year, according to what God told him.

He warned those who are benefitting from the challenges the masses are facing now to desist or face the wrath of God as God is ready to librate the country.

“God had told me about what we are facing now as a nation 4 years ago. He told me we are going to be examined like a student, after which our joyful result will be given to us. We have been examined by God, it’s time for us all to rejoice and live a comfortable life as a nation.

“To be precise, God told me things will start easing for us as from 27th of April this year, it’s a clear cut prophesy which has started manifesting gradually.

“It’s high time we moved closer to God as a nation. We are at the end of the tunnel, joy has finally come to our nation for only those that believe and cherish God” he added.

The cleric implored the Christians to replicate Christ by giving to the poor and needy during the festive period .

