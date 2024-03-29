Okuama: Army moves Delta monarch, HRM Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe to Abuja

The Nigerian Army has moved HRM Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, who surrendered himself to the Police in Asaba on Thursday, to Abuja.

Business Hallmark had reported that the Delta State Police Command handed over the king to the Army on Friday morning.

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, had declared the monarch wanted, alongside seven others, over the killing of 17 soldiers.

The Commanding Officer, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asaba; Delta State Police Commissioner, and other senior military officers escorted the monarch to the Asaba International Airport.

He boarded an Air Peace aircraft, and the plane departed Asaba Airport tarmac at about 9.10 a.m., to Abuja.

Police in Delta State has handed over the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, to the Army in Asaba.

The traditional ruler who was among those declared wanted by the army in connection with the killing of 17 Soldiers at Okuama community by gunmen on February 14, had surrendered himself on Thursday.

The monarch was declared wanted alongside the president general of Ewu Kingdom, Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, a militant leader, Amagbein, and six others.

He had, while driving to the police headquarters in Asaba to surrender himself, maintained that he had nothing to do with the incident.

It was learned that the monarch was handed over today (Friday morning) in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The monarch held a press briefing where he declared his innocence before submitting himself to the police.

“I am surprised that my name as the monarch of the kingdom will appear on the list of wanted persons,” he had said.

“I have no hand in the killings; I have no hand in encouraging anybody to kill anybody; it is against my philosophy as a human being and my faith as a Catholic.

“It is a serious crime against humanity, and they need to look at the appropriate places and do a thorough investigation to know all those who have committed this and bring them to book and let justice prevail.

“I am not a party to this, and as I said earlier, the state government is aware of the turbulence I have been going through. The state government planned to invite those fighting me to reconcile the differences and allow me to enter the kingdom and rule as the monarch.

“I have not been able to set up anything; I have not been able to set up my traditional council; I have done nothing in the kingdom.

Advertisement

“So, I barely know anything right now; I have no information; I know nothing; I am only in the process of setting up a structure to enable me to rule in the kingdom.”

News continues after this Advertisement