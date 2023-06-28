By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Christian cleric in Osun state, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran (Baba Lesekese) has urged Muslim Ummah to spread the love of cheerful giving during the eid-el-kabir.

The cleric stated this in a goodwill message issued to felicitate with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year eid- el- kabir.

According to him, eid-el-kabir symbolises selfless service, personal belief and conviction in Allah, he therefore enjoined all Islamic faithfuls to to seize the opportunities embedded in the glorious period to pray for the nation.

Prophet Adeyemi averred that love for one another irrespective of religion and ethnic background will help the nation to grow.

He therefore enjoined Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keeper, promote unity and cohesion in whatever they do and as well, continue to live in harmony with other fellow Nigerians in fulfilment of the commandment of Allah, and teachings and lessons of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

The cleric enjoined Islamic faithful to imbibe spirit of tolerance and cohesion as exhibited by prophet Mohammed, adding that, these, among other virtues remain the path to greatness and prosperity for us, here on earth and the hereafter.

” I, on behalf of my congregation, wishing all muslims in Osun state and Nigeria as a whole happy eid-el-kabir celebration, I prayed that this,will not be the last one for us all”