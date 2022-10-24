DSS reacts to US warning of possible terror attacks in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to a security alert issued by the United States’ Embassy about impending terrorists attack in Abuja.

The Embassy had in an advisory on Sunday warned U.S citizens in Nigeria to avoid public places in the nation’s capital, while disclosing that it will reduced its services in Nigeria until further notice in response to the terror threat.

It equally warned U.S citizens in Nigeria to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds.

They were also urged to review their personal security plans and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency and to carry proper identification.

Reacting to the warning, the Department of State Services said the alert was similar to that which has been issued by the Service recently.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya in a statement advised the public to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information on suspicions activities around them.

Part of the DSS statement reads: “the Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, October 23, 2022. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”