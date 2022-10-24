How hoodlums Invaded Anambra market, chased away traders

Hoodlums last Thursday, October 20, 2022, invaded Osondu Agwuike plaza located inside old spare parts market, Mgbuka, Obosi, Anambra State.

The hoodlums reportedly shot sporadically into the air and chased out the traders from the plaza. Since the invasion,they have been threatening the peace of the market according to sources.

It was gathered that the plaza is owned by the late Mr. Osondu Nweze, a native of Obosi in Anambra state.

The plaza has been a subject of litigation as the deceased sued Obosi Microfinace bank to court over a loan of N6million that went awry before he died and matter is still in court.

The plaza said to worth a whopping N600million was sold to a business man,Mr. Alex Akuka alias Opuga for a paltry sum of N12million by the bank.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the Board of Trustee, Old Spare Parts market, Mr Emmanuel N, said those who came to chase out the traders claimed to have come with documents from the court.

He added that the plaza was sold to the businessman by a bank and it resulted to litigation.

”My brother, our hands are tied and there is nothing we can do about the situation. We are Igbos and believe in business. They came with documents and took over the place. We have told the Osundu family to get a counter document to be able to take possession and continue to collect rent form the traders pending the determination of the case”

He implored the Osondu family to come for a meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, regarding the issue.

In a chat with newsmen, a human rights activists, Mr Johanes Franklin of Crema Initiative and Advocates said that all the parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the case by the appeal court.

He submitted ‘that the case has been in court for over 10 years and all the previous chairmen of the market never allowed invasion of the market from any of the parties but rather insisted on the order or judgement from court’.

He wondered how the chairman of a caretaker that just assumed the position temporarily pending the appointment of a chairman would allow the invasion of the market despite the position of the appeal court by ruling in a case awaiting the determination of the appeal court.

Mr. Franklin urged the governor of Anambra State, commissioner of police and the Inspector Generdl of Police to interve in preventing bloodshed in the market.

He advised the chairman of the caretaker Committee of the market to never allow himself to be used by either party by assuming the position of a judge in giving verdict to a case that is pending in the appeal court in Anambra state.