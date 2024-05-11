ASR Africa donates classroom blocks to University of Uyo

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of four blocks of classrooms donated to the University of Uyo at its main campus via a grant of the sum of two hundred and fifty million naira (N250m).

The grant is part of ASR Africa efforts at providing sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of the African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

The University of Uyo becomes a beneficiary through the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS), which was drawn from ASR Africa’s US$100 million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

The Managing Director/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, who disclosed this while performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the classroom blocks at Uniuyo, explained that the gesture comes from the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu’s passion for supporting quality education as well as a conducive environment for learning within the tertiary education system in Nigeria and Africa.

Udoh stated that the classroom blocks would be completed within six months from when it was started , adding that upon completion, four different lectures could be going on simultaneously at the venue.

“So far, over 27 public and private Nigerian universities and institutions of higher learning have benefitted from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants, including the University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, the University of Ilorin, the University of Benin, and the University of Ibadan; Adamawa State University, University of Jos, Federal University of Technology, Minna amongst others.”

Udoh said the choice of the University of Uyo, after applying was a result of its institutional and management performance as well as its academic output. He then added that the choice of project to be carried out with the grant is determined by each institution.

Udoh commended the management of the University of Uyo for their support and reiterated the commitment of the founder and Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to supporting quality education, as well as providing solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

He further urged the students to make good use of the new facility when completed.

In his remarks, the elated Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, expressed his gratitude to ASR Africa for considering the University as a worthy beneficiary of the Tertiary Education Grant Scheme.

He emphasised that the construction of the classroom blocks which was a top priority for the university would bring great relief, to the permanent site of the institution.

Ndaeyo expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his various interventions in tertiary institutions in the country.

