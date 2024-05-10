Access Bank partners MasterCard to boost cross-border payment

Access Bank says it is partnering with MasterCard to boost cross-border payments with a unified money movement solution.

The partnership is intended to enable businesses and consumers to send and receive international payments to and from over 150 countries.

According to the Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli, the partnership would enable the bank to deliver improved services to its customers across its operational footprints.

“Today marks our commitment toward excellence and ensuring that we deliver excellent service to our customers and our partnership today with MasterCard indicates our focus on ensuring that we give our customers the required service delivery that they deserve,”

Commenting on the partnership, Senior Advisory, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Robert Giles, stated thus:

“We are introducing our partnership with Mastercard, where we have incorporated solutions to enhance our Access Africa platform. Access Africa began in 2012, connecting two of our larger markets, Nigeria and Ghana. From that point, it has grown to all of the countries where we are present.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Master Card to advance financial inclusion in Africa through the Access Africa initiative. By combining our strengths, we can unlock new opportunities, bridge the financial divide, and create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Africans”

