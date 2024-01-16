APC chieftain urges Tinubu to conduct performance review on cabinet members

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has urged President Bola Tinubu to engage in integrity performance review of members of his cabinet, with a view to achieving the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) made the call while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said that the integrity review would not only ensure that the renewed hope agenda was not compromised, but also allow for transparency, and accountability by the cabinet members, head of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

It will be recalled that the president, during a retreat for his cabinet members, promised to engaged in a quarterly review of performance of his cabinet members.

This, the president said, would be done through the office of his special adviser on Policy Coordination, as head of the new Performance Bond, which contains key performance indicators ( KPI) to monitor and measure the performance of the Ministers.

The former lawmaker said through the integrity review, the performances of the cabinet members would not only be measured by numerical achievements in their various ministries, but rather how the resources committed to their hands were being used for the benefit of the masses.

Oyintiloye said that it was painful that the efforts of the president to alleviate poverty among the masses through various intervention programmes were being jeopardised by greedy and unpatriotic individuals.

He appealed to the president not to allow any selfish individuals to drag his administration and reputation he had built over the years to the mud.

“There is a need to genuinely fight corruption in the system, which will in turn renew the hope of the masses in this present adminstration.

“And that is why the president need to continually engaging in financial integrity review of his cabinet members, who are his foot soldiers in the renewed hope agenda.

“It obvious that Mr President is passionate and committed in lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty level and revitalised the economy through its interventions programmes in various ministry, departments and agencies of government.

“But those who are not in the tune with the president in growing the economy and minimise poverty are the ones who see position of authority as a means of enriching their pockets.

“And this is kind of mentality is slowing down the impacts of the various poverty alleviation programmes on the masses”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, commended the president for the establishment of special presidential panel for the review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes.

The APC chieftain, who noted that the establishment of the panel was a right step in checking fraudulent activities, said that the level of corruption in the handling of the social investment programmes in the ministry since its commencement was heartbreaking and alarming.

Oyintiloye, also said that the ongoing reform in the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry to minimise corruption for effective service delivery was commendable.

He said that it was painful that that the humanitarian ministry which was created to see to the welfare of the poor masses in the society had been turned to a money making venture for some heartless individuals.

Oyintiloye said that it was a pity that while the president was working assiduously in ensuring that corruption is reduce to it barest minimum, some people were hell-bent to jeopardise the effort of the president.

Oyintiloye said with avowed passion and commitment of the president to the welfare of the masses, Nigeria is on the path of greatness.

