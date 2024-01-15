Connect with us

Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m
A friend of mine has offered to pay N50m ransom for Kidnappers - Pantami

Nine more Army generals to retire, total now 122

I never endorsed a leader for Apostolic Christian Church Mission - Otti's aide, Apostle K. C. Wiper

I'm fully focused on Abia, Otti declares after Supreme Court victory

Army to probe alleged sexual harassment of female soldier by Gen. Solebo, Cols Abdulkareem, Ogor

Presidential Taskforce vows to end illegal taxation of truck drivers

Tinubu halts social investment programmes

JUST IN: Alex Otti wins at the Supreme Court

S'Court upholds INEC declaration of Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m

Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m

Bandits who abducted 10 individuals from an estate, Sagwari Layout, Dutse, Abuja, on January 7 have reportedly killed three of their victims.

This is as the bandits have reportedly increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totaling N700 million.

Residents said the victims were allegedly killed over the ‘delay’ in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Reports said a 13-year-old high school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo, was among those killed.

On Sunday, it was gathered that the kidnappers, who also operated in some villages in Bwari, had killed one of the six abducted persons to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom.

Dutse is a town under the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Pressed to the wall, residents of Sagwari Layout have perfected plans to stage a massive protest against the perceived inaction of the government and security agencies in rescuing their kin.

Initially planned for Monday, the protest was shifted to Tuesday as a result of Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

