Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m

Bandits who abducted 10 individuals from an estate, Sagwari Layout, Dutse, Abuja, on January 7 have reportedly killed three of their victims.

This is as the bandits have reportedly increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totaling N700 million.

Residents said the victims were allegedly killed over the ‘delay’ in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Reports said a 13-year-old high school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo, was among those killed.

Advertisement

On Sunday, it was gathered that the kidnappers, who also operated in some villages in Bwari, had killed one of the six abducted persons to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom.

Dutse is a town under the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Pressed to the wall, residents of Sagwari Layout have perfected plans to stage a massive protest against the perceived inaction of the government and security agencies in rescuing their kin.

Initially planned for Monday, the protest was shifted to Tuesday as a result of Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Advertisement