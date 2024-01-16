Connect with us

Residents flee Katsina village amid intensifying bandits attacks
Residents flee Katsina village amid intensifying bandits attacks

2 hours ago

Residents flee Katsina village amid intensifying bandits attacks

People of Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area, Katsina State, have started fleeing the community to safer areas on account of persisting attacks by bandits.

DefenceTimesNG1 reports that on Monday, January 15, 2024, after another attack was launched on the community by bandits, residents started moving their children and family members out of the village.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Military Joint Task Force Northwest Operation, Hadarin Daji, repelled an attack on a joint military camp.

The troops covering Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara states repelled the attack on Monday.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West plagued by activities of bandits, a group of loosely organised armed gangs reported to have well over 120 factions in the region.

