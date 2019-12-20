Apapa Customs Command rakes in N413.73bn in 2019

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N413.73 billion this year, ,818,554.19 since the beginning of the year, Comptroller of the Command, Mohammed Abba-Kura, has disclosed.

While speaking with pressmen, he stated that 2019 has been an eventful for the Command as it has succeeded in exceeding its N41 billion target.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Command has once again set up another record by meeting and surpassing its 2019 annual revenue target of N372 billion with over N41 billion and seized goods worth over N12 billion,” Abba-Kura said

He explained that the feat was recorded through the collective efforts and efficient strategies put in place by the Command.

The comptroller commended the personnel of the command, especially the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Valuation Unit among others.

A breakdown of the figure shows that over N203.69 billion was generated between January and June while more than N208.62 billion was generated between July and December 19.

The amount generated in 2019 is over N9.712 billion more than the total revenue generated in the previous year.