Livestock appoints new company secretary

Livestock Feeds has appointed Mrs. Rose Joshua Hamis as its new company secretary following the resignation of the former company secretary.

In a release signed by the company’s Managing Director, Adegboyega Adedeji, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday, it was disclosed that she is currently company secretary/ legal adviser of MDS Logistics and acting secretary of UAC Foods.

The new company secretary of Livestock started her career at Costain (West Africa) as Legal adviser and assistant company secretary/ corporate affairs manager in 2001.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Omolara Elemide has resigned as a director at Livestock Feeds, having served as an Acting Chairman of the company.

She was formerly Finance Director/Company Secretary at the Chemical & Allied Products PLC (“CAP PLC”) before she was appointed the Managing Director of the company in May 4, 2009.

Also, Mrs. Elemide is currently Acting Managing Director of Chemical and Allied Products PLC, a subsidiary of the UACN Plc group like Livestock and had served as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of UAC of Nigeria.