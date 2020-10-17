The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has said it would increase freight trips between Apapa Ports to other parts of the country from November.

The Lagos District Manager of the corporation, Jerry Oche, who disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Thursday said that the freight would be doubled from two trips to four trips daily to decongest the ports and reduced time of doing business in Lagos ports.

“We know that a lot of our customers are suffering to access the ports rights now. We supposed to have started running the Lagos Ibadan standard gauge but we have to go back to the drawing board again,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“We are supposed to resume as directed by Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and NRC’s Managing Director of NRC, Fidel Okhiria in September. But something happens and we are trying to fine-tune those things.

“Right now all the tracks are available and what is delaying us is the stations. All the tracks are ready up to Apapa; we have to stop freights to Apapa because of station positioning.

“The contractor requested for two months to rehabilitate the narrow gauge that goes to Apapa and when we resume in November, we are going to increase the freight tempo to four,’’ Oche said.

Oche noted that in the past, the number of people hanging on the train was more than the number of people inside the train.

According to him the district had resumed operation in September, adhering to the protocol set by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by reducing passengers per coach to half capacity.

Oche hinted at plan to improve security in the train as restrictions are easing off, noting that NRC was at the moment, only using the Man’O’War men as the security guards.