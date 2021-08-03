By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic party, PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has joined million of well wishers to rejoice with the chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi as he celebrates his birthday today, just as he described as a unifying factor who came to rebuild the party in the state.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Osogbo, alluded to the leadership quality possessed by the state party chairman which, he said has started manifesting inform of rebuilding the party.

He said Hon. Sunday Bisi is a man of honour and integrity whose charismatic leadership style has turned around the fortune of the party within the short period he assumed the office of chairman.

The erstwhile Ede North local government chairman said the celebrant has demostrated his dexterity in repositioning the party, even as expressed confidence that it’s waxing to victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state .

He congratulate Hon. Bisi for attaining another milestone in life and prayed to God for enablement to lead the people’s party to the promise land.

“I, on behalf of my family and my associate wishing my amiable chairman, the capacity chairman a blissful birthday, I fervently prayed for God’s guidance in all your endeavour. Wishing you all the best in the years to come sir. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CAPACITY CHAIRMAN”