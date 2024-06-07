Osun: Those who left PDP could not even take their wives with them, Adeleke says as he calls for unity

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, charged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders to come together and build a stronger platform.

He said coming together as a team would not only enhance the party’s victory during election period, but also foster unity among the party members.

Adeleke stated this during the stakeholders meeting held at the state party secretariat, Bicket junction, Osogbo.

According to the governor, the era of segregation and discrimination has gone and there is need to build a party devoid of division.

“We are now one strong united family. There is no “Anigba” again. From ward to state level, we must embrace each other and forge ahead to build a united victorious party ahead of 2026,” he said.

” We must not discriminate against each other. We are a family of progressive comrades. We are not enemies but allies in the struggle to deliver dividends of democracy using our party as a platform.

“From our last meeting to date, a lot has happened within the government and the party. Let me start from the party. We are all aware of recent developments. We are equally abreast of the resolute decision of our party members to keep faith with the party. I commend party members for refusing to walk into political darkness. The one or two leaders who left failed to even take their wives with them. I salute the faithfulness of party leaders and members to remain steadfast.

“PDP is the home of true friends of the people. We are the real progressives with massive delivery of good governance to the people. We are the political light of the state. It shall not be our portion to quit light for darkness. I was in Okuku, Inisa and Gbongan. I saw and felt the genuine love of the people for PDP and our government. I have received several calls and visitations from leaders and groups who reaffirmed their faiths in the PDP. Our people have rejected political merchants whose goals are merely self-serving business dealings rather than public interest”

“We must therefore forge ahead with building a stronger party. I am happy to note that the elders’ caucus of the party has been restructured. Several meetings of the caucus have been held. On this note, I commend the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; the 1999 governorship candidate of the PDP, Senator Oluwole Alabi; the former State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, the former South West Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo and several other party leaders who have reunited with the mainstream”

“To that end, we must urgently update our register in line with the directive from the national headquarters. The registration exercise must be thorough and real. We should not act like another party that falsified their party membership register. We must ensure real men and women rather than ghosts are registered as party members. PDP is not a party of ghost members and workers. PDP represents the people and we must capture real human beings in our registers”

” As a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we had calculated that our party can only become stronger when we truly deliver on our electoral promises. As we cannot disappoint you by making our party unpopular, we decided from the beginning to deliver dividends of democracy”

“That approach is paying off. Your government is receiving accolades and awards from far and near. Public opinion judges your government to be a performing one. Osun PDP is a reference point because your government is upgrading Osun infrastructure and meeting the needs of workers, artisans and all segments of the society. Our performance has made PDP truly electable now and in the future”

“Dear party chiefs, let me reassure you that we are not unconscious of the need to build the people as we are building the state. We must tar the road inside as we are grading the roads on our streets. You have my assurance on the need to marry hard infrastructure with stomach or soft infrastructure. The process is ongoing. We will never neglect to give strength and capacity to you, our party elders, leaders and members”

“I task leaders in and out of governments to commence the March to 2026. As we are nearing midterm, we must dominate the stage with our widely acknowledged good performance. A performing party must stamp its authority as a re-electable governing party. Top government officials must henceforth be strongly present in their local governments. There must be strong synergy between the party and government operatives”

“Dear stakeholders, we must continue to build a winning platform. We must be accommodating. We must embrace ourselves. In extraordinary unity lies our continued strength” he added.

Earlier in his speech, the state party chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi enjoined members to go home and mobilise for the party.

“Let all members of the party go back to their various wards and begin to mobilise for the party,” he said.

“There should be no discrimination, every members must be acomodated. The registration of members must not divide us, we are one big family”

“We should stand firm and remain one united family” Bisi added.

