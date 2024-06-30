The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, to stop disparaging Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi.

In a statement issued by its chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP advised Lawal to accept the reality that the people of the state have rejected his party following the emergence of Ademola Adeleke as governor.

Recently, some APC members in Ikire, Irewole Local Government, defected to the PDP, citing Senator Oyewumi’s achievements during his first year in the Senate.

The PDP stated that seeing the potential demise of the APC in Irewole Local Government due to the defection of key members, Lawal has resorted to blackmail and misrepresenting Senator Oyewumi’s remarks made while welcoming the defectors into the PDP.

According to Bisi, “The agony of defeat has so traumatized the failed opposition party that nearly every day they release statements filled with jargon, making one nonsensical claim after another against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a bitter vituperation by the chairman of APC Osun state attempting to twist pains of losing vast majority of APC members in Irewole local government to PDP fold, with unfounded claims against Senator Lere Oyewumi, the deputy minority leader of the Senate.

“Sooko Tajudeen Lawal should stop exhibiting too much panic against the noble name of the Distinguished Senator Lere Oyewumi because the doomsday of APC is still ahead gathering steam.

“The outstanding performance of the Senator within a year, necessitating the defection of strong APC support machinery, which has almost paralyzed the APC in Irewole local government and which is giving Osun Apc chronic insomnia will continue unabated.

“It is glaring that since His Excellency Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as Governor of Osun State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state appears to be experiencing an overload of post-failure trauma. The agony of defeat is traumatizing the failed opposition party such that hardly a day passes without the party offloading a press release of jargons, spewing one insensible thing or another against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

The party added that it is shameful that the APC chair came out with effrontery to ascribe violent conduct to Senator Oyewumi, whose followers, according to him, were actually the ones who fell victims of APC desperate attempt to perpetuate itself in power through naked violence.

Osun PDP Chairman also advised opposition APC to be calm in the journey of opposition on their hands, saying “it is certainly a long walk for them. The journey is very long, and only those without experience will start panting at the take-off point.”

He added: “Osun APC should learn from the opposition at the center who have been very mature in their disagreement with the APC government. Osun people have left APC behind in the trash bin of history and that they must allow to sink into their shock membranes.

“The comments by Distinguished Senator Dr Lere Oyewumi in the video clip being twisted around by the confused APC handlers, was one of several events in Irewole local government, where APC stalwarts renounced membership of the fast fading opposition party for the ruling PDP.

“It is however not in our way to join issues with the APC mourners, pretending over persistent loss of their members to the PDP, including the ward 4 chairman of their party who was being commended for his integrity in his past encounters with the Distinguished Senator.

“While the Apc continues to pretend over their losses, the PDP will continue to celebrate those patriotic people, who on their own volition, decided to join hands with the ruling PDP to move the state forward.”

