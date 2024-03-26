Presisent of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas, has refuted rumour circulating on social media about the demise of Nollywood actor, Zack Orji.

Rumours emerged on social media on Tuesday that the ailing actor had died.

However, Rollas has urged the public to disregard the rumours, saying the actor is alive.

Rollas addressed the issue on his Instagram account, affirming that Orji is alive and urging the public to disregard the misinformation.

He wrote, ” Mr Zack Orji is alive .Please ignore misschief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”

Orji had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.

