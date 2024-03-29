Zack Orji heads to UK for after surgery assessment

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Zack Orji, ailing Nollywood actor, has travelled to the United Kingdom for a post-surgery checkup.

Rumours had emerged on Tuesday that the iconic actor had passed away. But they were dismissed by president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, who said the actor was recovering well.

Rollas had in an interview revealed that Orji underwent two successful brain surgeries and now requires a post-surgery evaluation abroad.

His photographs taken at the airport before his departure were shared on Friday.

Orji was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

