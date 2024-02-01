Abia State Government says a new 30- year development master plan that will metamorphose Aba into a mega commercial city in the state and a major business hub, East of the Niger, is in the offing.

The plan will include expansion of markets and facilities into a new commercial core for Aba.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who was flanked by his Ministry of Environment counterpart, Mr Philemon Ogbonna , disclosed this during a media interaction in Umuahia, said that details of the Master- plan will be made public at the appropriate time.

The information Commissioner also said that a special committee has been put-together by the State Executive Council to spear-head the development of the new commercial core for Aba.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative involves facilitating the establishment of new markets in Aba and rebuilding the Ngwa road market (Ahia Ohuru ) which was recently gutted by fire.

He also disclosed plans by the State Government to rebuild the Enyimba International Stadium into a befitting modern stadium.

He observed that the market around the Enyimba Stadium creates traffic congestion, adding that the special committee has the mandate to decongest the Ngwa road market axis leading to the Stadium.

The Information- boss also hinted that the second phase of the demolition of Houses and structures on 6-lane Ossah road has commenced as well as payment of compensation for the affected 39 structures.

Regarding a reported contaminated stream in Ajata- Kiri community in Ikwuano LGA of the state, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Philemon Ogbonna said that investigation is on to unravel the source of the contamination. He said a team of environmentalists have already visited the affected community and the stream for on-the-sport assessment.

He cautioned members of the community to steer clear the stream until investigations are concluded, assuring that those affected by any epidemic arising from drinking the contaminated water would be treated by the State Government.

