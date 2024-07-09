Shun behaviours that negate civil service rule, Abia Perm Sec, Ukpabi tasks staff

Staff of Abia State Ministry of Lands and Housing, have been advised to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and guard against sharp practices, including cheating in the service for their own interest.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Town Planner Ukeje Ukpabi, who gave the warning on Monday, during the weekly General Meeting and Capacity Development Training of the Ministry, said the Governor Alex Otti led administration in the state is out to dismiss any civil servant found engaging in acts like certificate forgery, lobbying for promotion, among others.

He said in the service, it is wrong to cut corners as well as tell lies to attain a certain position, saying that as these vices are against civil service rules, it is also an aberration in the sight of God.

In his words, “The LORD hates cheating, but He delights in honesty and so does our Governor, Dr. Alex Otti”,

Town Planner Ukpabi, pointed out that Governor Otti has constantly warned against these vices, while emphasizing that such individuals will be summarily dismissed with their benefits forfeited if they continue with these acts.

He charged them to eschew ill behaviours that do not portray the civil servants in them, while arming themselves with requisite know-how to be able to catch-up with the demands of their jobs.

Town Planner Ukpabi also tasked the staff of the Ministry to refrain from lateness to duty, revealing that it is also against the rules of the service to report to work late just as he advised them to anchor their faith in God for all round blessing.

He enjoined the staff of the Ministry to prepare accordingly for their promotion exams by reading hard, stating that if they prepare well, there won’t be any need to cheat or look for ways to influence their promotion.

Town Planner Ukpabi, equally expressed optimism that the Ministry’s method of Staff Development Programme/Capacity Building would definitely uplift the staff’s service performance.

