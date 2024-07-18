Gov Otti reads riot act as he swears in new appointees

Having spent the last 59 weeks in office working to create a new leadership paradigm defined by genuine sense of service, courage to do what is right and empathy to appreciate that the ultimate aim of leadership is to bring succour to the led, especially the most vulnerable, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti on Wednesday, swore in another batch of newly appointed Special Advisers, members and Heads of Government Agencies as well as inaugurated members of some Commissions.

In his speech captioned: “Service, Courage and History”, Otti reminded the new appointees that as a leadership installed by the people, the expectations of Abians at home and in the diaspora, are high.

He therefore implored them to considered their appointment as a call to service, saying ‘nothing else should matter’.

He said, “We certainly cannot accomplish everything in one day, but we must strive to see that there is something new and meaningful to report each time we face the people. What makes us(this government) different is that we are running a government that is 100% accountable to the people of the State and God”.

Otti spent some moments to brief the appointees on the spread of innovations across the state within the 13 months of his administration.

Continuing, he said, “From improved urban sanitation to regular payment of salaries and pensions, responsive security and restoration of urban infrastructure, this Government has remained consistently faithful to its promises, ensuring that resources are efficiently channelled to meet governance objectives in very critical areas of need.

” Our administration’s footprints have reached every LGA in the State. On Thursday last week, 10, 000 nano and micro entrepreneurs from all the 184 wards in the State benefitted from our N1billion Revolving Interest-free loans, under the Abia State Cooperatives Support Scheme.”

Governor Otti thereafter read his riot acts to the new appointees, which read in part: “May I announce to you immediately that:

(1) This is not a regular job. For starters, you are required to work round the clock, engaging with team members, developing and evaluating your strategy, and delivering excellence in sincere service of our State.

(2) Stealing, asking for, and taking kickbacks, or engaging in phony deals, the type that fattens the bank accounts of individuals while impoverishing the public, are completely forbidden. The consequences of non compliance can be very heavy.

(3) This Administration has ‘zero tolerance for corruption’ and the fastest way to get yourself out of the team is to engage in dishonest practices. Once we establish any case of self-serving activities that go against the values we subscribe to as a Government, we shall be left with no option but to ask you to leave, and perhaps hand you over to the law enforcement agencies for further investigations.

(4) As a responsible Government, we shall provide everything you need to operate effectively. At any rate, the biggest pull for this job is not in how wealthy you become at the end of your term, but in the satisfaction that comes from serving your people, the opportunity to be part of history, shape the future, and one day, teach our children from the vantage point of experience, about the virtues of service, sacrifice and courage.

(5) While we expect you to live above board, it is also understood that as humans, there will always be imperfections in our endeavours. What is, however, expected is that you give your best at all times, conscious of the expectations of Abia people and of course, the importance of the assignments that you have been called into.

(6) We made very specific promises to the people and we remain very committed to fulfilling them, within the limits of available resources. Our people are very understanding and from my experience in the last 13 months, they will never fail to appreciate an honest effort because that is all that they ask for.

(7) We have remained fair in the allocation of resources to all parts of the State. We expect the appointees to also adopt the principle of fairness in all their engagements with Ndi Abia. You must resist the temptation to be parochial or provincial in the execution of the functions of our respective offices. As an official of the Abia State Government, your constituency is the whole of Abia.

(8) As government functionaries, you must also be prepared to face opposition and criticisms, especially, when you are doing the right thing. You have to remain firm and resolute.

(9) There is no room for in-fighting and bickering in the Government. Productive tension may arise from time-to- time, but you must never let ego, pride or similar unproductive sentiments stand in the way of reason. Every day, every interaction, every disagreement is an opportunity to learn and become better. Refuse to be stiff-necked because the road ahead is still far.

(10) We hope to start seeing remarkable institutional improvements as you settle down to business from today. Every sector, every office is very important and you have to make your mark through excellence. Let your work speak for you. The era of lying and using the tool of deceitful propaganda to glamourize failure is long gone.

Governor Otti, nevertheless, had some fatherly considerations for the appointees. In his words: “I will always be available to support and guide you. So, please, do not hesitate to call for help whenever it becomes necessary. I have no iota of doubt that you will be successful in this new assignment because you have proven to be goal-getters in your previous engagements. It bears repeating that there can be no greater assignment than being at the service of God’s own people. I wish you well.”

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in Special Advisers and newly inaugurated commissions, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Sir Kenechukwu Nwosu and Mrs. Ifeoma Agu of the Civil Service Commission, pledged their unwavering commitment to serve under the administration of Governor Alex Otti and assured that they would work in- line with government policy-thrust to bring about the needed reforms and development in the state.

They thanked the Governor for appointing them and assured that they would not disappoint him and the people of the State.

Members of the commissions inaugurated were for the Disability Commission, Civil Service Commission and Legislative Service Commission, respectively. Also, two Special Advisers on Education and Investment Promotion were sworn-in.

